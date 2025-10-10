Overview of Crypto Regulation in Canada

Canada’s approach to crypto regulation is shaped by both provincial and federal authorities. At the federal level, regulations such as the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (PCMLTFA) guide the framework for crypto businesses, particularly when it comes to the registration and licensing process.

One of the key requirements for cryptocurrency exchanges and wallet providers operating in Canada is obtaining a crypto license. The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) oversees the registration process for businesses offering virtual asset services. This is crucial for maintaining compliance with Canadian financial laws and establishing legitimacy within the global crypto space.

In addition to this, crypto businesses operating in Canada must also apply for a MSB license. The MSB (Money Services Business) license is a must for those dealing with money transfers, virtual currency exchanges, and related activities. Obtaining this license not only facilitates legal operation but also ensures that businesses adhere to necessary regulatory practices, particularly related to anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF).