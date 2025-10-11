How to Protect Privacy in a High-Profile Split

The best way to keep everything confidential and surrounding a divorce is to have really strong NDAs for anyone around you. Household employees, assistants, drivers, and even certain extended staff generally have access to juicy private information that could easily be turned into tabloid stories or gossip pieces. By having an official agreement in place, you are creating a legal boundary to discourage leaks and bolster professional responsibility.

However, NDAs alone are not enough. They need to be accompanied by trust and reasonable staff management. Loyal employees help significantly, while education on the true importance becomes another way of limiting sensitive detail leakage. Randomly reminding people about confidentiality, plus refresher training on this matter, has good potential in ensuring continued vigilance with the staff.