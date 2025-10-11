Top 10 real estate companies in UAE 2026

H&S Real Estate is a top real estate company Dubai buyers and investors trust for end-to-end service shortlisting, viewings, negotiation, trustee transfer, and handover. The team pairs virtual assistants, virtual walkthroughs, and interactive map search with a robust CRM for lead generation and post-sale support.

We cover off-plan and resale properties in Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Hills Estate, DAMAC Hills 2, The Valley, and Arabian Ranches.

We help investors with property valuation, rental-yield advice, Golden Visa guidance, and escrow and ownership support following Dubai Land Department rules.