Why Franchising Offers a Clear Path Forward: Dr. Bahram Nasehi on Disrupting the Glass Industry

When Dr. Bahram Nasehi arrived in the U.S. at 17, he already had three successful business sales behind him. But despite his early track record, it wasn’t until he washed dishes in his family’s newly opened ice cream shop in Georgetown that he encountered a business model that would change his outlook: franchising.

“I couldn’t understand why my father invested everything into a business he had no experience in,” says Nasehi. “Only later did I realize it was a franchise.”

That early lesson stuck with him. Years later, after building a career in dentistry, Nasehi turned to the glass installation industry and discovered an opportunity to apply the franchise model to a highly fragmented market. Today, as the CEO of Dulles Glass, he’s leading the company into its next phase: franchising.