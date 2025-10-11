Why Franchising Offers a Clear Path Forward: Dr. Bahram Nasehi on Disrupting the Glass Industry
When Dr. Bahram Nasehi arrived in the U.S. at 17, he already had three successful business sales behind him. But despite his early track record, it wasn’t until he washed dishes in his family’s newly opened ice cream shop in Georgetown that he encountered a business model that would change his outlook: franchising.
“I couldn’t understand why my father invested everything into a business he had no experience in,” says Nasehi. “Only later did I realize it was a franchise.”
That early lesson stuck with him. Years later, after building a career in dentistry, Nasehi turned to the glass installation industry and discovered an opportunity to apply the franchise model to a highly fragmented market. Today, as the CEO of Dulles Glass, he’s leading the company into its next phase: franchising.
A Fragmented Industry, A Unified Opportunity
When Nasehi acquired a glass company as a partner in 2006, he was struck by how scattered the industry was. Small businesses dominated, each with its own tools, processes, and customer base, lacking any unified branding or standard operating systems.
“The first question was: how do we transform a small glass shop into a scalable, repeatable model?” Nasehi says.
The answer, he found, was in focus. Most small glass businesses try to offer everything from commercial curtain walls to residential installs, leading to inefficiencies. By contrast, Dulles Glass chose to specialize.
“We decided to zero in on high-demand residential offerings like table tops, mirrors, and shower doors,” he explains. “That allowed us to streamline training, marketing, installation, and customer service.”
Efficiency as a Growth Engine
Dulles Glass built its operations around a signature line of custom and pre-made shower doors, enabling faster sales and installation. The company also developed proprietary technology to connect every part of the business: lead generation, quoting, measuring, fabrication, delivery, and installation all work through one seamless platform.
The result is that Dulles Glass became the only U.S. provider to offer both custom glass installations and boxed DIY products through a centralized system. It serves homeowners, contractors, and designers with equal efficiency.
Why Franchising Makes Sense
The next logical step was to scale this model nationally through franchising. “We’ve proven the concept, and we’re ready to share our playbook,” Nasehi says.
But entering the franchise world comes with its own challenges. Dulles Glass competes not only with other glass providers but also with established national franchises across the home services space.
Still, Nasehi believes Dulles Glass Franchising offers a unique value proposition for potential franchisees, especially those seeking a lower-cost entry point with high upside.
“Whether you're a first-time business owner or looking for a smart investment, glass franchising offers strong margins if done right,” he says. “And we’ve built the systems to make it easy to run efficiently.”
The Case for Glass
Glass installation is a $20 billion industry in the U.S. and continues to grow due to increasing demand for modern bathroom designs, glass partitions, and other architectural elements. But profitability depends on precision and process.
“Glass is unforgiving,” Nasehi warns. “One measurement mistake can mean recutting, reinstalling, and losing customer trust.”
That’s where Dulles Glass’s end-to-end technology shines. Its centralized platform eliminates manual errors and double entries, tracking everything from customer leads to invoicing.
With fewer products to master and streamlined logistics, franchisees can train faster, reduce waste, and serve customers consistently.
Not Just for Experts
Nasehi is quick to address a common concern: that you need deep knowledge of glass or construction to succeed in the industry. His own story, and that of his father, proves otherwise.
“A franchise model means you don’t need to reinvent the wheel,” he says. “We provide the tools, training, and tech. What you need is commitment and a willingness to follow the system.”
He believes glass franchising is a strong choice even for beginners, particularly those looking to escape the crowded restaurant or cleaning franchise space.
Finding the Right Fit
For prospective franchisees, the key is alignment. “It depends on your goals, skill level, and how involved you want to be,” Nasehi says. “Some people want passive income, others want to be hands-on. The glass business can support both if it’s run the right way.”
As for Dulles Glass, its focus remains on perfecting its franchise model, growing its footprint, and leading a quiet revolution in an overlooked industry.
“Franchising isn’t just about expanding,” says Nasehi. “It’s about offering people the chance to build something meaningful with support, with systems, and with the confidence that comes from a proven path.”
