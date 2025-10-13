A Complete Guide to Table Top Glass: Sizes, Safety, and Applications

a. 24" x 36"

Perfect for compact spaces, this size is great for side tables, small desks, or accent furniture. Its clarity enhances smaller rooms by creating an airy, open feel.

b. 24" x 48"

Slightly larger, this versatile piece is excellent for a two-person desk, small dining table, or patio use. It balances practicality with elegance.

c. 30" x 60"

This mid-sized rectangle offers ample surface area while remaining space-efficient. It’s a go-to choice for kitchens or offices that demand functionality without overwhelming the room.

d. 36" x 72"

A popular option for family dining tables or conference settings, the 36" x 72" table glass top makes a bold design statement while being highly functional.

e. 42" x 72" Glass Table Top

The crown jewel of the collection, ideal for large dining areas, boardrooms, or showpiece furniture. Its wide surface makes it a versatile fit for gatherings and professional spaces alike.

f. 48" x 72"

For those who want maximum presence, the 48" x 72" table glass top offers unmatched scale. This size commands attention in lobbies, large dining rooms, or executive meeting spaces.

g. Custom-Cut Glass Table Tops

Fab Glass and Mirror also offer custom cut table top glass, starting at just $49.99. This ensures that no matter the shape or dimension of your furniture, you can get a perfectly tailored glass table top.