Personal Injury vs. Bodily Injury: Do They Mean the Same Thing?

Getting hurt because someone else was not being careful can be confusing, exhausting, and irritating. You may be able to file a claim for compensation against them, but you must first understand your injury. The law does not classify all injuries similarly, and each category's laws differ.

If you were involved in an accident and sustained an injury, you must know if it is a bodily injury or personal injury, because this knowledge will help decide your case's trajectory. “Distinguishing between both injury categories is important, as is knowing how your jurisdiction handles each case,” says personal injury lawyer Christopher Largey of Largey Law. This article examines the difference between bodily and personal injury and the laws governing each.