What Are Some Skills That a Personal Injury Lawyer Must Possess?
Knowing the need and importance of working with a personal injury attorney is one thing—choosing the right one is another. As you may know, your choice of lawyer can significantly impact your case. So, how do you find the right one? In this blog, we will list some skills that personal injury attorneys must possess.
Communication Skills
“Any reputable lawyer must be able to articulate themselves well. Communication is key to fighting for your settlement," says personal injury lawyer Jeffrey P. Lowenthal of Lowenthal & Abrams Injury Lawyers. Your lawyer must communicate with you effectively, ensuring you understand the complex legal concepts likely to be the bulk of your case.
This skill set is also essential at the negotiation table because your lawyer must communicate your situation effectively, fighting for a fair settlement on your behalf. Should the case escalate to the courtroom—which is rare—they must be able to build a case and argue your claim, ensuring the judge and jury are aware of your plight and the compensation that you rightfully deserve.
Negotiation Skills
Most personal injury cases, up to 75%, are settled outside the courtroom through negotiation. So, you want a lawyer who is good at bargaining. Insurance adjusters will try to undermine your claim, but good counsel can counter their arguments with evidence, industry knowledge, and wit.
Part of what makes any lawyer good at negotiating is knowing when to take the settlement if the offer on the table is good enough for you. They should also know when to close the negotiation and escalate the matter to the court.
Analytical Skills
Personal injury law is complex and vast if you don't know already. Many statutes and precedents can affect your case. When building your case, you want an attorney who can sift through all those complex facts and legal principles. You need an attorney who can analyze evidence and use their analytical skills to deduce facts that can help your claim.
For example, if you were in a truck accident, an analytical lawyer can analyze the evidence and point out multiple theories of liability depending on how the accident happened. Was the driver sleeping at the wheel, maybe because their employer didn't give them enough time to rest?
Empathy
It's not just about gathering evidence, negotiating with the opposing counsel, and fighting for your settlement—you also need someone who can empathize with your situation.
You need an attorney who can understand what it is that you are going through: the emotions of regret, pain, and unfairness, which are understandable when you have suffered at the hands of someone else's actions.
Personal injury attorneys can also point you to support programs that can help with your recovery journey.
Finding the Right Personal Injury Attorney
How do you find the right personal injury lawyer now that you know what skills they should have? Here are a few tips.
Start with friends and family: Has anyone from your family worked with a personal injury attorney before? Maybe they know someone who does. Ask around.
Turn to the internet: Nowadays, there are many directories where you can find personal injury attorneys in your local area.
Schedule multiple consultations: Most personal injury lawyers offer free initial consultations, so don't fear scheduling various appointments.
Ask questions: One way to know about an attorney's skill set is to ask and interact with them, so ask away. How long have they been practicing? What areas of personal injury do they practice? How many cases have they settled? How many have they taken to trial? How do they communicate with clients? How frequently? And through which channels?
Contact a Personal Injury Lawyer
If you have been injured in an accident that was no fault of your own, do not hesitate to get in touch with a personal injury attorney. The earlier you do, the better, as this will give them a chance to investigate and collect evidence as you focus on recovery.
