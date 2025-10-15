What Are Some Skills That a Personal Injury Lawyer Must Possess?

“Any reputable lawyer must be able to articulate themselves well. Communication is key to fighting for your settlement," says personal injury lawyer Jeffrey P. Lowenthal of Lowenthal & Abrams Injury Lawyers. Your lawyer must communicate with you effectively, ensuring you understand the complex legal concepts likely to be the bulk of your case.

This skill set is also essential at the negotiation table because your lawyer must communicate your situation effectively, fighting for a fair settlement on your behalf. Should the case escalate to the courtroom—which is rare—they must be able to build a case and argue your claim, ensuring the judge and jury are aware of your plight and the compensation that you rightfully deserve.