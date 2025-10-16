Belffin Soforia Modular Sofa Review: Tested After One Month

The biggest selling point of the Soforia is its modular design. You can configure it however you want to suit your living room, such as L-shaped or U-shaped.

Honestly, putting it together or taking it apart is a breeze. Before purchasing, I was worried about whether the sofa would fit my living room and whether I could easily assemble it. After it arrived, I found this modular sofa incredibly easy to assemble and disassemble. It only took me a few minutes to turn it into a comfortable sofa bed. Since my living room is a bit small, I assembled it into a U-shaped sofa. Disassembly is also very simple if I move or relocate it later.