Everyday Movement, Elevated: 5D Sneakers for a Health-Future Life
PollyFab, a cutting-edge 3D-printed footwear brand dedicated to combining sustainable materials, ergonomic design, and everyday comfort. With its proprietary ELASTO 1000 BIO bio-based material and advanced Hyper Air Cushioning technology, PollyFab’s Aero and Flux collections provide thoughtful support for every step, making your movement lighter, more comfortable, and aligned with a sustainable lifestyle.
Aero: A Minimalist Approach to Lightness and Recovery
At just 99 grams per shoe (in size 35), Aero is also one of the lightest 3D printed sneakers available. It is not designed to perform in any traditional athletic sense; it is meant for the quiet and controlled.
Whether you're standing all day, walking after your workout or taking it slow during the day, Aero has a feel close to walking barefoot with support baked right into its design.
Breathability
Instead of insoles or foam, Aero is constructed from ELASTO 1000 BIO, a USDA-certified bio-based elastomer. This substance conforms to pressure, refuses to collapse, and maintains flexibility throughout the life of your case.
Quiet Underfoot
DURAVIT grip allows for 360-degree air movement, which cuts down on moisture and chaffing and makes it suitable for hot weather or long-term wear. Machine washable and quiet underfoot, Aero naturally assimilates into daily habits where comfort and lightness are key.
Flux: Designed for Motion and Stability in Everyday Life
Flux serves a different purpose. Where Aero focuses on lightness and recovery, Flux supports higher energy days, commuting, multi-stop errands, or prolonged standing.
Pressure-Relief Design
Its defining feature is PollyFab’s proprietary Hyper Air Cushioning Technology, a four-dimensional lattice system that improves pressure rebound speed and delivers a 40% increase in energy return compared to traditional EVA soles (PollyFab Lab data). The result is a shoe that helps reduce fatigue and joint pressure, particularly around the knees and ankles.
Ergonomic Support
Easy one-step puts them on, and Flux eliminates pressure points and dampens everyday foot friction. It also features ELASTO 1000 BIO, which gives it structural durability against continuous wear and tear for a robust choice. Like Aero, Flux is breathable, water-friendly, and completely machine-washable.
Shared Innovation, Different Purpose
The shoes are each based on a commitment to sustainability and design that is health-centered. Not just strong and flexible, ELASTO 1000 BIO breaks down safely in nature.
It’s a biomimetic material developed in-house by PollyFab, aligned with the principle of “born from nature, returning to nature.” Meanwhile, the Hyper Air midsole found in Flux brings measurable benefits to energy efficiency during movement, offering tangible support for daily life.
Movement with Intention
PollyFab’s approach doesn’t chase novelty, it considers long-term use, comfort, and the broader relationship between body and environment. These are shoes designed not only for how you look, but for how you feel over time. Aero and Flux aren’t about making a statement.
PollyFab: A Daily Movement Choice
Whether you’re searching for a soft comrade in the daily grind or a rugged all-day performer, these 5D-printed sneakers provide support to your body and beliefs, one step at a time.
