New Homes in Sacramento: Custom Home Builds, ADU Trends & Modern Living in 2025

Why Sacramento Is Still a Homebuyer Hotspot

Despite shifts in the California real estate market, Sacramento remains a magnet for buyers leaving coastal cities like San Francisco and San Jose. The city’s mix of affordability, strong job opportunities, and livability keeps it high on relocation lists. Suburbs such as Folsom, Elk Grove, and Roseville continue to expand, offering spacious new communities with family-friendly amenities, top-rated schools, and access to parks and nature.

With a median new-home price hovering between $450,000 and $800,000, Sacramento offers value that’s hard to find elsewhere in the state—especially considering its proximity to major employers and outdoor recreation.

Housing Starts and Market Growth

Data from regional planning agencies show steady increases in new residential construction permits, particularly in suburban zones where land is more available. The city’s urban core is also seeing infill development and modern townhomes, creating more options for first-time buyers and downsizers alike.

What’s Driving Buyer Priorities

Post-pandemic lifestyles have changed what buyers want. Larger kitchens, flexible home offices, outdoor living areas, and energy efficiency are high on every wish list. Families want floor plans that balance privacy and connectivity, while many buyers also seek homes that can evolve—accommodating aging parents, renters, or multi-generational living.