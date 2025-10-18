SlotsUp Then and Now: Smarter, Safer, and Built for Players

SlotsUp started in 2015 with one goal — to help players choose a casino and play with €20 NDB faster. Back then, it worked like most casino catalogs. Lists, links, bonus tables. The focus was on search rankings and visibility, not on product design or user value.

The model worked — at least at first. SlotsUp became a recognizable name among casino comparison sites. Yet, something was missing. Players wanted guidance and facts, not noise.