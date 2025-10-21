Avoid Legal Pitfalls: What to Know Before You Sell Your Property

Selling property can lead to taxes at both the federal and state levels. Capital gains tax applies if the sale price is higher than what you paid, minus eligible expenses. Some sellers qualify for exemptions based on how long they lived in the property or whether it was their main residence. Gather records of purchase costs, improvements, and closing expenses to calculate the correct tax basis. Speaking with a tax advisor before listing helps you plan for any amount owed and avoid surprises at tax time.

Selling real estate requires more than finding a buyer. It demands careful preparation, accurate documents, and clear communication at every stage. Understanding local laws, planning for inspections, and seeking early legal guidance help avoid costly delays or disputes. By staying organized and informed from listing to closing, you can complete the sale with confidence and protect your financial interests.