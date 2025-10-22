Can You Really Buy a Domain Forever? Here’s What You Need to Know

The experience of finally finding the ideal domain name, registering it, and then realizing you need to renew it annually to maintain it is familiar to everybody who has ever launched a website. It's annoying. It seems to me that the internet ought to function more like real estate: once you buy it, you own it forever. So, is it possible to buy a domain forever? We should explain it in simple terms.

You can't actually own a domain for all time on the classic web (now known as Web2). In reality, you are merely renting a name when you register it with businesses like GoDaddy, Namecheap, or Google Domains. The name itself is owned by the central registry that oversees that extension, such as the Public Interest Registry for.org or Verisign for.com.

Although you can pay in advance for a domain for up to ten years, you will eventually need to renew it. Your domain may expire and be put back up for sale if you miss the renewal window. You never truly own your domain outright with this structure, which is meant to be organized and regulated.

Most people find this renting model to be satisfactory, but it also prompted many to look for alternatives, such as a means to truly own digital property without having to pay continuous fees or submit to third-party management. And Web3 can help with that.