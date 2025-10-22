The 7 most expensive islands in the world
Dog Island, Anguilla
Price: $75 million
Dog Island, with an area of 206 hectares, is located in the Caribbean Sea and is part of Anguilla, a British overseas territory. The island is free of development, but there is a project to build 95 houses, a hotel, and an airport. The local beach is considered one of the best in the region. There is also a marina and a fresh water source.
James Island, Canada
Price: $75 million
James Island in British Columbia has an area of 316 hectares. It was once used as an agricultural town, later an industrial enterprise was built here, and today the island is being turned into an elite resort. And it has everything you need for that: miles of white sandy beaches, grassy dunes, and an 18-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus. Next to the 460 m² main residence are six guest cottages, a marina, and a runway.
Private Island Paradise, Bahamas
Price: $85 million
Private Island Paradise belongs to the Bahamas archipelago and is located in the Exuma area. The name of the island, which literally translates as “private island paradise,” speaks for itself. On a plot of land covering almost 15 hectares, surrounded by turquoise ocean waters, there is everything you could possibly wish for: a huge house with spacious verandas, a beach, a helipad, a pier, a cottage, a couple of guest houses, and a lighthouse. There is room for 22 guests and 29 staff members. Owners will have access to jet skis, golf carts, and a 7-seat Cessna 208 seaplane.
Macapule, Mexico
Price: $95 million
The 2,116-hectare island of Macapule is located in the Gulf of California, just 150 meters from the coast and the resort town of Las Glorias. There is nothing here yet, but there are plans to build villas, multi-story buildings, and a golf course. You can get here from Guazave International Airport, located 50 km away.
Ronde, Grenada
Price: $100 million
Today, Ronde is the largest island for sale in the Caribbean. It covers an area of over 810 hectares. Turtles and green moray eels inhabit the coastal waters. The hills, valleys, and bays are still untouched by civilization, but once a buyer is found, luxury villas with sea views will be built here, which could fetch more than $1 billion.
Cave Cay, Bahamas
Price: $110 million
Islands such as Cave Cay are rarely put up for sale. The territory of almost 90 hectares is covered with forests, beaches, and hills. There is a marina, an 850-meter runway, and a luxurious mansion on a hill with panoramic sea views. There are plans to build 38 more buildings with a total area of 6,500 m², including a three-story floating house, a club, a restaurant, and three buildings with hotel rooms.
Rang Yai, Thailand
Price: $160 million
Rang Yai, with an area of 44.5 hectares, is located east of Phuket. It is the largest of those offered for sale in this region. The island is covered with tropical forest, which gives way to snow-white beaches by the sea. Rang Yai has everything you need to welcome guests: 8 bungalows, a restaurant, a golf course, a cell phone tower, and a power generator.
