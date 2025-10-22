The Evolution of Health Insurance Plans Over the Last Decade

In the traditional healthcare model, healthcare providers were paid based on the number/volume of services they provided. This was irrespective of the health outcome of the patient. This model is slowly being replaced by the value-based care system, which puts more emphasis on quality of treatment rather than quantity. It also leans more towards better health outcomes for the patients through alternative payment models such as bundled payments, accountable care organizations, and pay-for-performance. Some of the benefits of this system include better outcomes for patients, lower cost of care, improved healthcare experience for the patient, and more focus on prevention and care for chronic conditions.

There is still a long way to go when it comes to health insurance plans and their scope to address the lapses in coverage. While the ACA has improved an average American’s access to health care and reduced their financial burden, the cost of medical care and premiums is on the rise. And there are still many who are unable to get healthcare at the right time and for the right price. Their needs have to be met, and this can only happen if a holistic approach to healthcare is taken.