The Future of Smart Homes: Where Convenience Meets Surveillance

The smart-home revolution has transformed daily convenience into a data-driven industry. In 2025, the global smart-home market surpassed $170 billion — a figure expected to double within five years. Yet, even as adoption soars, so do concerns about who’s watching, storing, and profiting from this influx of personal data.

Ben Mizes, President of Clever Real Estate, believes the issue has become central to modern homeownership.

“Homebuyers today ask about smart features before they ask about the backyard,” Mizes notes. “But they’re also starting to ask tougher questions like where the data goes and whether they can actually turn the system off. People are realizing that owning a smart home means managing a network, not just a building.”

This new awareness is reshaping real-estate dynamics. Smart devices now influence property value, but so do privacy assurances. Homes marketed as “secure by design” — with local data processing and encryption — command a growing premium. The definition of comfort is expanding to include digital peace of mind.

Still, regulation lags far behind innovation. Data from connected devices is often shared among manufacturers, app developers, and third-party analytics firms with limited transparency. Consumers may agree to terms of service without realizing the full implications — effectively granting companies round-the-clock insight into their domestic lives.