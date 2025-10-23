From Studio to Street: The Rise of Athleisure Culture

The luxury worth having has transformed in the past decade. With work models changing all around the world, specially after 2020, there has been an increase in demand for versatile and flexible clothing. The global athleisure market will hit $662 billion by 2030, up nearly 9% a year, according to Statista. Numbers like that don’t just reveal a trend, they indicate a cultural shift.

Consumers are no longer dressing to impress; they’re dressing to express. The clothes we wear now must do double duty: work and personal, workout and relaxation. Athleisure is about more than just looking sporty — it’s about feeling strong in what you wear, no matter where you are.