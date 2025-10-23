The 5 most expensive watches in the world
For some, a watch is a useful device whose main function is to tell the time. For others, it is a valuable accessory with a history, for which they would gladly give half their kingdom. Here are the most expensive watches in the world at the moment.
Patek Philippe
It would be impossible not to mention the Swiss company with the most expensive watches, as the brand's collection includes truly amazing pieces that are sought after by collectors from all over the world. They are valued mainly for their history, which began more than 185 years ago.
During this time, Patek Philippe has achieved significant successes that all other brands on this list could envy: for example, in 1923, the company released the first chronograph accurate to fractions of a second, and two years later, the world's first wristwatch with a perpetual calendar.
The most expensive watches in the brand's collection are the Grand Master Chime watches, which cost over $2 million.
The white gold watch is decorated with 118 baguette-cut blue sapphires (11.9 carats) and 291 diamonds (20.54 carats). The design of the product is extremely complex, so Patek can only release a couple of pieces of this model per year.
Audemars Piguet
Another Swiss watch manufacturer with a very long history: the company was founded back in 1875, but despite this, the AP catalog features only three collections. This brand simply knows that it does its job well, so it is not going to experiment.
However, a few years ago, AP did the impossible, surprising the watch world with an unexpected collaboration with Marvel. To date, the partnership with the film company has produced the Black Panther watch and the Spider-Man Royal Oak Concept watch, priced at over $200,000.
Vacheron Constantin
Vacheron Constantin can rightly be considered the king of watchmaking: 2025 will mark 270 years since the brand was founded. And yes, it still exists today, slightly behind Patek and AP in popularity, but still demonstrating the excellent quality of its products.
Vacheron is known for its love of complexity. And at the beginning of this year, the brand released the Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication double-sided watch with a sensational 41 complications. Five rare astronomical functions, an innovative Westminster minute repeater, 1,521 parts, eight years of research and development, during which 13 patent applications were filed, seven of which relate to the striking mechanism. The watch not only tells the time, but also the current position of the sun, its height above the horizon, the time of the zenith, the azimuth angle, and an indicator of the time until the stars appear in the sky.
MB&F
Unlike the other brands presented, this one is not famous for its long history — the brand has only been around for about 20 years, but has already managed to release several expensive accessories. The price here is set not according to the complexity of the design or the cost of the components, but according to the degree of madness of the idea.
Such watches cost around $50,000. But there is a much more expensive item in the brand's collection — the sophisticated Legacy Machine Sequential Flyback with multiple gears, costing $183,000.
Greubel Forsey
The company's name is derived from the surnames of its two founders: Robert Greubel and Stephen Forsey first met in the 1990s while working for another watch company, Audemars Piguet. Their love for complex mechanisms and watchmaking was so strong that in 2001 they decided to start their own business.
In almost 25 years of existence, the brand has released a huge number of expensive watches, but the most expensive model is the Hand Made 1, of which only 2-3 copies are produced each year and which is created without the use of computer-controlled machines – only by hand.
Now for the numbers: each pair of watches can empty your wallet by more than $900,000.
Richard Mille
When creating his very first watches, Richard Mille decided to move away from the traditional shape of the dial and made it rectangular. He then added a few more details, which made the watch look more like a car part: it had an industrial, technological, and very modern look.
The watch even passed the test of famous athletes: the company's founder invited tennis legend Rafael Nadal to play one game with the Richard Mille RM 27-04 model. Not a single part of the tourbillon fell off — the watch withstood all the tests. After such an incredible test, its value skyrocketed to over $1,000,000.
