The 5 most expensive watches in the world

It would be impossible not to mention the Swiss company with the most expensive watches, as the brand's collection includes truly amazing pieces that are sought after by collectors from all over the world. They are valued mainly for their history, which began more than 185 years ago.

During this time, Patek Philippe has achieved significant successes that all other brands on this list could envy: for example, in 1923, the company released the first chronograph accurate to fractions of a second, and two years later, the world's first wristwatch with a perpetual calendar.

The most expensive watches in the brand's collection are the Grand Master Chime watches, which cost over $2 million.

The white gold watch is decorated with 118 baguette-cut blue sapphires (11.9 carats) and 291 diamonds (20.54 carats). The design of the product is extremely complex, so Patek can only release a couple of pieces of this model per year.

