Top 5 Most Expensive Furniture Manufacturers in the World
Furniture is an integral part of any interior. There are many manufacturers around the world that produce high-quality and luxurious furniture.
However, some of them are particularly renowned and command high prices. Let's take a look at the top 6 most expensive furniture factories in the world.
1. Fendi Casa
Italian factory Fendi Casa, owned by the famous fashion house Fendi, specializes in the production of luxury furniture and home accessories.
Today, Fendi Casa is one of the most prestigious brands in the world of furniture, offering home furnishings ranging from upholstered furniture to decorative items.
Fendi Casa was launched in 1989 and quickly became a popular brand among lovers of luxury Italian furniture. The furniture is distinguished by its elegant design, high-quality materials, and luxurious finishes.
2. Visionnaire
Visionnaire is a leader in the field of Italian meta-luxury design and the main brand of IPE. The Visionnaire brand was founded in Italy in 1959. The company produces premium furniture and interior items that are distinguished by their exquisite design and uniqueness.
3. Minotti
Minotti is an Italian company with a solid international reputation. The Minotti brand was created in Italy in 1948 when Renildo Minotti founded a furniture workshop.
The company remains family-owned to this day, with the third generation of Minottis now working there. Today, Minotti continues to design and manufacture furniture in Italy. The brand is known for its sofas and armchairs, which are distinguished by their exquisite design, comfort, and high quality.
Reddogcasino.com is your guide to the world of excitement
4. The American company Baker Furniture
The American company Baker Furniture has been creating furniture for private and public interiors for many decades.
The Baker Furniture brand was founded in 1890 in the United States and has since become one of the leading manufacturers of high-end furniture. The company is renowned for its unique designs, high-quality materials, and handcrafted work. Baker Furniture products are made using natural wood, leather, metal, and the finest fabrics.
5. The Armani/Casa
The Armani/Casa brand was founded by Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani in 2000. “Casa” translates from Italian as “home, domestic.” Armani/Casa specializes in the production of luxury furniture and interior items that reflect the style and elegance characteristic of the entire Armani product line. The most striking examples, fully consistent with the style of the famous fashion designer, are Armani hotels and restaurants.
And also
Bentley Home, a brand created by the Luxury Living Group, was presented at the Salone del Mobile furniture exhibition in Milan in 2013. It was the result of a collaboration between Italian designers and craftsmen from the luxury car brand Bentley Motors.
The brand's furniture is made in a classic style with elements of modern design. The brand has gained recognition for its high attention to detail, exceptional quality, and beautiful design. Currently, Bentley Home products are sold in many countries around the world and remain a symbol of luxury and status.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.