Why Is There No Hot Water Coming From My Shower?

There’s nothing worse than jumping into the shower expecting a nice warm wash, only to be hit with freezing water instead. It’s an unpleasant surprise that can ruin your morning routine. When there’s no hot water in the house, it’s more than just a small inconvenience. It usually means something’s not right with your water heating system, and it needs attention.

As a homeowner, it’s important to understand what could be causing the issue. By recognising the early signs, you can prevent bigger problems and save money in the long run. In this blog, we’ll explore the most common reasons why your hot water system is not working and what you can do to fix it.