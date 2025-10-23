Why Modern Luxury Brands Are Rejecting Mass Production

Quiet Luxury Rises

Think Loro Piana knits or The Row coats: ultrafine fibres, flawless drape, zero logos, and a price tag so high it discourages trend chasers from even asking.

Social Media Saturation

Algorithms over-serve identical influencer hauls, turning once-exclusive sneakers into digital wallpaper; a hidden label now feels riskier and therefore cooler than viral merch.

Peer Recognition Shifts

Golf-course conversations revolve around artisans, not marketing; when someone admires your jacket they usually ask, “Who cut it?” instead of, “Which brand is it?”

Resale Reality Check

Platforms prove logo goods depreciate fastest; minimalist staples in rare fabrics retain or increase value, reinforcing consumer education on discreet investment dressing.

Experience Over Emblem

Savvy spenders brag about bespoke fittings in Naples or Kyoto rather than collecting loyalty points at flagship megastores plastered with neon-bright monograms.