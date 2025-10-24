Why casino are linked with luxury

There has always been a great connection between casinos and luxury. When we think about casinos, an image of opulence, elegance and exclusivity comes to our minds. It started from 19th century from the grand halls of Monte Carlo and now it is continued by the resorts in Las Vegas and Macau. These have always been a symbol of lavish lifestyle. If you go back to the history of casinos, they were not just entertainment hubs, but they were the social spaces where fashion, wealth and statuses were displayed openly.