What to Look for When Buying a Solid Wood Murphy Bed
A bed is just one of those key pieces of furniture that requires thought and investment. Most people spend eight hours a day in their beds, that’s one third of our lives spent sleeping. So, when you are on the lookout for a new bed, you'd best be sure that it’s comfortable, supportive, and will help you catch those zzz’s.
Perhaps it’s been a while since you bought your last bed, and you’re a bit overwhelmed by the amount of choice out there. From low-level futons to four-posters and Murphy beds, there’s a bed for every shape and size of living space.
If your bedroom is on the small side or perhaps you want to make the most out of a studio space, Murphy beds are a great choice. But what should you look for when selecting your ideal Murphy bed? Let’s explore this type of bed in more detail and why a solid wood Murphy bed could very well be the last bed you buy, but in a good way!
What’s a Murphy Bed?
Also known as a pull-down bed, Murphy beds can be stored away during the day when not in use and pulled down ready for the evening. The bed is attached at one end to the wall and works using a piston or counterbalance mechanism, which enables you to move it into place easily.
Murphy beds get their name from William Lawrence Murphy, who invented the bed’s unique design in the early 1900s. He lived in a one-room apartment in San Francisco and wanted a multi-functional space he could use as a bedroom and to entertain guests.
William Lawrence Murphy’s problem is a very relatable one, even today, with space in limited supply, especially in large cities. That’s why Murphy beds are still popular, whether you need to make the most out of your small apartment or require extra sleeping solutions that can be easily pulled down for visiting guests.
What are the Benefits of Getting a Murphy Bed?
In the most populated US cities, such as New York and Los Angeles, space is at a premium. A larger apartment with a separate bedroom and living areas can be pricey. For those who don’t mind minimalist living, multifunctional spaces can be an affordable alternative to blowing a budget on an extra room.
Proper planning, organization, and furniture selection are vital to living comfortably in a small space. A Murphy bed is a great example of a furniture piece that allows for multifunctionality in a small space. Let’s take a look at the other benefits of getting a Murphy bed.
Practical and stylish
Murphy beds combine practicality with style. In the morning, you simply push the bed back into its tailor-made compartment on the wall. Not only does this look smart, but you would never think that there was a bed behind what seems to be a large cupboard space.
Unlike other foldaway sleeping solutions, such as loft beds and roll-up futons, once Murphy beds are stowed away, there is no sign that the space was used as a bedroom. If you have a loft bed, guests only have to look up to see that your studio combines a sleeping area and living space in one. With a Murphy bed, they would never guess.
Hardwearing
Often, people opt for a sofa bed when they require a multifunctional piece of furniture that they can sleep on and sit on. However, sofa beds are made for occasional use. If sofa beds are used day in, day out, their mechanisms can fail, and you will begin to see evidence of wear and tear.
Solid wood Murphy beds are designed to be pulled down and pushed up on a daily basis, and so are able to withstand heavy usage. The frames are made from hardwearing solid wood, which means that they will last for years to come and won’t disintegrate like flimsy MDF and chipboard flatpack furniture.
What’s more, with a Murphy bed, you can sleep on a real mattress, rather than the foam padding of a sofa bed. Choosing the right mattress can make a massive difference to your sleep hygiene. Make sure that you select one that offers you the best support as you sleep.
Increases property value
If you own the apartment and wish to sell or rent it out in the future, adding a custom-built Murphy bed sweetens the deal. Not only can prospective buyers see how they can make the most out of a smaller space, but including high-quality, bespoke furniture means that you can aim for a higher asking price.
What Makes a Good Murphy Bed
When searching for a quality Murphy bed, there are a few considerations you need to think about before buying. Here, we’ll go through them so that you will purchase the perfect one for your space.
Ensure that the bed’s quality is top-notch. This means that premium materials are used in its construction, such as solid wood and heavy-duty piston mechanisms that will resist daily wear and tear. Avoid cheaper composite woods, as these will begin to crumble after months of usage.
Equally important is the craftsmanship that goes into making Murphy beds. A professional business will create beautiful bespoke frames built to last and that fit your space perfectly, which moves onto the next point.
A good Murphy bed is one that is made to suit your living space. By choosing a custom build, you can dictate the dimensions to ensure that the structure doesn’t overwhelm the space or butt against any other furniture. Once installed, a Murphy bed should blend right in with its surroundings.
The bed should be both safe and easy to use. This is only possible if you enlist the services of a professional outfit. Check out their credentials and testimonials from previous customers to make sure that they will deliver a piece of furniture that is a joy to use.
When you’re ready to start your search for the perfect Murphy bed, make a wish list of the features you want to include and note down the dimensions. Then, all you need to do is find the right craftspeople to make your dream a reality.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.