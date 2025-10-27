Spring city breaks can be glorious - and miserable - depending on how you plan for pollen. Urban green corridors, river breezes, and tree-lined boulevards concentrate allergens right where travelers love to walk.

The goal isn’t to hide indoors; it’s to lower exposure so you can museum-hop by day and dine late without the watery eyes and scratchy cough.

This guide answers the practical questions people actually have: how to choose dates, what to pack (in carry-on), how to set up a hotel room, and what daily routine keeps symptoms in check.

You’ll find mask strategies for busy streets, simple nasal care you can do in five minutes, and a compact airway kit anchored by a travel-friendly mesh nebulizer - mentioned naturally, not as a sales pitch.