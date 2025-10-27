Inside Debby Gomulka's Client Process: Why She Studies Their Wardrobes First

The connection between personal style and interior preferences isn't immediately obvious to most people, but for Debby Gomulka, it's fundamental to understanding who her clients really are. During initial consultations, she pays careful attention to all aspects of her clients' personal expression—from clothing choices to cultural references—observing color preferences, pattern combinations, and overall aesthetic sensibilities that reveal personality traits and lifestyle priorities that clients might not articulate directly.

"I love teaching my clients. I love teaching them about color theory. If we're working on a merlot color palette, I love teaching them. A lot of people are afraid of color because that's why the walls are white," Gomulka explains. This educational approach transforms what could be intimidating design decisions into collaborative discovery processes where clients learn to trust their instincts while expanding their understanding of design possibilities.

Color psychology plays a crucial role in this methodology. Rather than imposing color schemes based on current trends or personal preferences, Gomulka explores each client's emotional associations with different hues. She investigates their positive and negative reactions to colors, understanding how these preferences connect to memories, experiences, and aspirations. This psychological dimension ensures that color choices support the client's well-being rather than simply following aesthetic formulas.

The personal style analysis extends beyond color to encompass texture preferences, pattern mixing capabilities, and risk tolerance. A client who confidently combines prints in their clothing might be ready for bold wallpaper choices, while someone who gravitates toward solid colors might need encouragement to introduce subtle patterns through accessories. These observations help Gomulka calibrate her recommendations to each client's comfort zone while gently expanding their design horizons.

Travel influences emerge naturally from these conversations, as clothing often carries cultural influences from places clients have visited or admired from afar. A scarf from Morocco, a jacket inspired by French tailoring, or jewelry from India all provide clues about aesthetic preferences and cultural curiosities that can inform design directions. This connection between personal style and cultural appreciation becomes particularly important in Gomulka's work, as she specializes in creating globally influenced interiors that feel authentic rather than appropriated.