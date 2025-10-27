Landlord Coverage - What Every Property Owner Should Know

1. Buildings Insurance

This is the foundation of most landlord policies. It covers the cost of repairing or rebuilding the property after damage caused by fire, floods, storms, or vandalism. Mortgage lenders usually require this cover as a condition of the loan.

2. Content Insurance

If your rental is furnished, contents insurance protects items you own inside the property, like sofas, washing machines, or curtains. It doesn’t cover tenants’ personal belongings.

3. Landlord Liability Insurance

Public liability cover protects you if someone is injured or their property is damaged because of your building. For instance, if a loose tile falls and hits a visitor, your insurance could cover the claim.

4. Loss of Rent Cover

Sometimes a fire, burst pipe, or other incident makes the property unlivable. Loss of rent cover ensures you still receive rental income during repairs.

5. Legal Expenses Insurance

This optional add-on covers the cost of legal disputes, such as evictions or contract disagreements.

6. Rent Guarantee

This policy ensures timely payment of your monthly rent even if the tenant cannot or will not pay. In cases, where you cannot rent out your space like a fire or storm damage, your rental income stays steady.

7. Accidental Damage

This provides compensation when the walls, windows, or furniture etc. are damaged by the tenant in your rented flat and need replacement or repairs.

8. Terrorism Cover

This optional add-on covers the damage caused by terrorism related activities to your block of flats in the UK.