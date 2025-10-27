Location: A key priority in both Commercial and Residential Real estate

Location has a deciding factor on the performance of a commercial real estate property. If you are looking for a property in an area that will do well, you will likely want to look for a location that is in a vibrant and accessible area with high foot traffic as a properties visibility usually translates into its profit.

The area code for a property can even improve its brand identity which in turn will attract consumers creating a sustainable growth. However, a poor area will limit the success of a business regardless of the business model and potential product.

There are ways to look into locations that will suit your needs regardless of whether you are a commercial or Residential property owner. Advanced technology now lets you target high-preforming commercial spaces with precision. CRE products for instance assist users in identifying, analyzing and comparing opportunities across the market without you having to do hours of research on it.

Using date driven insights and localized expertise these technologies simplify processes and help you find commercial properties that align with your strategic objectives.

The following factors usually impact the value of commercial real estate; summarized in accessibility, demographics and infrastructure. Accessibility makes it easier for your clients, employees and suppliers to reach the location, which makes it desirable. Demographics is in regard to the nearby population density which will directly impact the income levels. Infrastructure is where the nearby quality of the roads comes into play, the parking space availability and whether there is nearby transportation close by.