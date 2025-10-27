Should I Use Bridge Finance To Help Me Move House?

Bridge finance, often called a bridge loan, is a short-term loan that helps homeowners “bridge” the gap between buying a new home and selling their current one.

It provides quick access to funds so you can complete your purchase before receiving the proceeds from your existing property sale.

These loans typically last from six months to a year and are secured against your current home or the new property. They are most commonly used in a fast-moving housing market, where timing is crucial and buyers need flexibility.

In the United States, bridge loans are often offered by banks, mortgage lenders, or private finance companies.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, around 5% of homeowners used some form of short-term financing in the process of moving homes in 2024. While bridge finance can make moving smoother, it comes with specific costs and risks that should be carefully understood before applying.