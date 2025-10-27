Weatherizing Your Pool: Tips You'll Be Glad You Followed Next Year

Come winter, when the temperature drops and it's just too chilly for a dip in the pool, the focal point of your outdoor space becomes a hollow shell of once vibrant life, and it's all too tempting to close the lid, pull over the cover and bid goodbye to the water until next year. But honestly, next year you won't forgive yourself for this.

If you want next summer to start off on the right foot and not with a complete clean-up of the pool, now is the perfect time to do the groundwork while the air is still dry and cool. This will make things easier when you uncover the pool and open it back up for next year.