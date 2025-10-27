Why NYC companies are redesigning their spaces and relocating in 2025

New York City's office landscape is undergoing its most significant transformation in decades. As hybrid work models become permanent fixtures rather than temporary adjustments, companies across the five boroughs are rethinking not just how they use office space, but where that space should be located.

The numbers tell a compelling story. According to Hubble HQ, coworking locations in NYC rebounded to 386 in 2025 after dipping to 363 in 2024, while flex space grew by 6.34% between 2024 and 2025. Meanwhile, traditional office vacancies remain stubbornly high. Class A vacancy in Brooklyn jumped to nearly 26% in 2025, and Manhattan's Class A vacancy sits at 15.3%, well above pre-pandemic levels below 8%.

This shift isn't just about remote work. It's about companies discovering that the future of work requires different kinds of spaces in different locations. And making that transition successfully means choosing the right partners to help you get there.