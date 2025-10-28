Freepik AI suite opens new creative paths for interior designers
Heading into 2026 and interior designers face a lot of pressure to deliver photorealistic visualizations - and to do it fast. Traditional 3D renders take a lot of time for modeling and texturing, and these resources that become bottlenecks at the start of new projects.
Here, it is Freepik AI Suite that offers a radical new approach. A space to create, edit, and present their visions, with not just flashy new AI tools, but all the basics that the likes of Canva offers too.
Why multi-model matters
Freepik’s USP comes from its model-agnostic approach. While the likes of Canva rely on outdated image generation technology and most major AI models are only proprietary, Freepik AI Suite users can access:
Google Imagen 4 (including Fast and Ultra versions)
Flux 1.1
Mystic 2.5
Ideogram
ChatGPT's DALL-E 3
Runway
Kling
Each AI model has its pros and cons of course. Google's Imagen 4 is great for photorealism and architectural details, while Flux 1.1 demonstrates superior prompt adherence.
Freepik's complete workflow
Believe it or not, the AI Image Generator is actually only the starting point - it gets you off the ground with a text prompt that reflects the client's wishes or with reference images. "Minimalist Scandinavian living room with oak flooring and sage green accent wall", and moments later you’ll receive multiple variations.
But the platform's sketch-to-image fits perfectly into the designer’s workflow. Designers can upload hand-drawn floor plans then transform them into photorealistic 3D visualizations. It’s a great way to avoid committing to a full CAD model.
Background removal tools alongside batch processing capabilities is what ramps up productivity. Upload 30 furniture images simultaneously and remove all backgrounds in one go. They can then be arranged into cohesive presentations. The AI Assistant means further refinement through conversational editing. You could even do it with the client sitting there in front of you, and use the video model to walk through the space to get a feel for it. Yes, full video generation with, again, all the latest different models.
The Magnific image upscaler can keep presentations highly professional in their quality and at any scale (images to 10K resolution and videos to 4K, for example).
Interior design professionals
Real-time generation capabilities is what’s important here. Rather than going back and forth over email or many different meetings, client consultations can turn ideas and visions into a tangible visualization there and then. Turn-based conceptualization is gone, and this rapidly gets the ball rolling on projects.
Custom training features also allow designers to maintain brand consistency across projects. You can train AI models on signature styles or recurring color palettes, and it will stick to this motif in future generations.
But again, it’s not just generation, but editing. The editing tools are, on their own, a way to tinker and manipulate photos without regeneration. And once you land on something you like, aspect ratio flexibility is easy - generate square images for Instagram, vertical content for Pinterest and TikTok, or widescreen formats for website portfolios.
Pricing plans
The free tier offers 10 stock downloads each day but with limited AI generations, making it potentially suitable for students or designers who are just sussing out the platform.
Premium+ at £19.50 monthly is often the sweet spot for most interior designers and this plan has image generation and editing across all AI models, along with video generation with select models and 540,000 AI credits annually for premium features. You will even access the beloved Topaz video upscaler.
Pro users investing £125 monthly receive 3,600,000 annual AI credits, making it 20% cheaper per credit than Premium+.
Teams plans are great for studios looking for unified billing and asset sharing, while Enterprise subscriptions add legal indemnification for AI-generated content.
Understanding credit consumption helps optimize budgets. Image generation typically consumes 1-10 credits depending on the model and its complexity, while video generation is more like 30-50 credits. Premium+ subscribers' 540,000 annual credits translates to thousands of images or hundreds of video clips. Remember, stock asset downloads don't consume any credits.
Interior design as a real use case
Virtual staging can transform empty real estate listings into aspirational spaces. An estate agent or property developer may want to upload the bare room photographs, then populate them with furniture and artwork. Better still, they may personalize the design depending on who they’re advertising to.
One platform for everything
Freepik AI Suite is best known for being a full suite - even with the traditional editing and stock photo assets to match. For interior designers, one subscription for a modest amount can grant you access to all the latest AI models, so you can try out for yourself which is best. But by packaging it up the way it is, it’s super easy to edit on the fly or mass produce iterations. Saving assets and tweaking models are the features that turn AI tools from experimentation into being commercially useful.
