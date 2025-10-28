Freepik AI suite opens new creative paths for interior designers

Freepik AI Suite is best known for being a full suite - even with the traditional editing and stock photo assets to match. For interior designers, one subscription for a modest amount can grant you access to all the latest AI models, so you can try out for yourself which is best. But by packaging it up the way it is, it’s super easy to edit on the fly or mass produce iterations. Saving assets and tweaking models are the features that turn AI tools from experimentation into being commercially useful.