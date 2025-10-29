How to Choose the Right Furnace for Utah’s Climate

Many states have mild winters, but Utah is not one of them. Here, long cold periods, sharp nighttime temperature drops, and low humidity create an increased load on the heating system. In addition, the significant altitude in the central and mountainous areas reduces the efficiency of some types of furnaces. This has a negative impact on energy consumption. Therefore, you should not simply choose a powerful furnace. It may not be able to cope with the challenges. Choose a furnace that is properly adapted to local conditions.