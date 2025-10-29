Popular Wedding Dress Designers: The Path to Success

World-renowned bridal designer Oksana Mukha was born in the same year as Elie Saab, but in a completely different part of the world – Ukraine. Likewise, her talent manifested itself in early childhood. While still in school, she was already creating her first fashion collections. She made the first wedding dress for her own wedding, and the first atelier she organized was her own apartment. Less than ten years after launching her brand, Oksana Mukha's name became known throughout the country as the first designer to create wedding dresses with haute couture elements. Numerous orders followed, including orders from celebrities, which further contributed to her growing popularity.