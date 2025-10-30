10 Tips to Choose Fabrics for Your Office Refit

When it’s time to give your office a new look, fabrics can make or break your design. The right textures, colors, and materials can transform a dull workspace into an inspiring and comfortable place to be.

From chairs and sofas to curtains and partitions, fabrics set the tone for your entire environment.

And one standout material you should know about is Microfibre fabric—a top pick for modern office refits.

Here are 10 smart tips to help you choose the perfect fabrics for your next office makeover.