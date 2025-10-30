4 Legal Risks Buyers Miss in High-End Open Houses

Since you’re looking at high-end homes, chances are there’s valet parking, a tight driveway, guest parking on a slope, or multiple cars queued for their entry. If you’re one of those arriving as a buyer (or even a guest of interest), you might walk past moving vehicles, reversing valets, or cars parked on steep inclines.

That’s why, whenever a fender-bender or pedestrian accident happens during your visit, it’s still part of the open house event—and thus part of the risk profile the host should have managed. Most legal analysts note that agents and owners may be liable for injuries during open-house events when they’ve invited people onto the property for commercial gain.

At all times, take note of driveway layout, valet/back-up signage, and whether the agent has cordoned off pedestrian pathways or not. Take a quick photo of the entrance and note if there’s any lack of lighting or signs that could have guided you. You’re likely not thinking about cars when you’re excited about interior finishes—but you should.