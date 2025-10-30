9 States With No Income Tax in 2025
When planning retirement or considering a move to maximize take-home income, state income tax becomes a crucial factor in your financial equation. While the federal government will still take its share, living in one of the nine states with no income tax can save you thousands, or even tens of thousands, of dollars annually.
But is moving to a tax-free state always the best financial decision?
This comprehensive guide examines all nine states with no income tax, the trade-offs you need to consider, and how to determine which option is best for your situation.
The 9 States With No Income Tax in 2025
As of 2025, nine states impose no state income tax on earned wages:
Alaska
Florida
Nevada
New Hampshire (as of January 1, 2025 – previously taxed dividends and interest at 3%)
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Washington (note: does tax capital gains over $250,000)
Wyoming
These states don't tax your salary, wages, Social Security benefits, pension income, or retirement account distributions. For many retirees and high earners, this represents substantial annual savings.
Quick Math: How Much Can You Save?
Let's look at a real-world example:
Scenario: You're a retiree with $80,000 in annual income from pensions, Social Security, and retirement account withdrawals.
In California (top rate 13.3% for high earners, but lower brackets apply): You might pay $3,000-$5,000 in state income tax
In New York (top rate 10.9%): Similar range of $3,000-$5,000
In Florida, Texas, or Nevada: $0 in state income tax
Over a 20-year retirement, that's $60,000-$100,000 in savings that stays in your pocket.
States With No Income Tax
Florida
Why No Income Tax: Constitutional prohibition; relies on tourism, sales tax, and property tax
Effective Property Tax Rate: 0.71%
Sales Tax: 6% state (local additions bring it to ~7-7.5% in most areas)
Best For: Retirees, snowbirds, beach lovers
Population Trend: Gaining 819,000 net residents from 2020-2023 – the #1 destination for interstate movers
Florida consistently ranks as the top relocation destination for Americans leaving high-tax states. With no state income tax, warm weather year-round, and an abundance of active adult communities, the Sunshine State has become America's retirement capital. Communities like The Villages in Central Florida have attracted over 140,000 residents, partly due to Florida's tax advantages.
Trade-offs: Higher property insurance costs, hurricane risk, hot/humid summers
Texas
Why No Income Tax: Constitutional ban; funded by oil/gas revenue, high sales and property taxes
Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.47% (one of the highest in the nation)
Sales Tax: 6.25% state (local additions bring it to 8.25% in many areas)
Best For: Job seekers, families, those wanting big cities without income tax
Population Trend: Gained 656,000 net residents from 2020-2023 – #2 destination
Texas compensates for its lack of income tax with the nation's sixth-highest property tax rate. While you'll save on income tax, homeowners often face property tax bills of $5,000-$15,000 annually depending on home value and location.
Trade-offs: Very high property taxes, hot summers, property insurance can be expensive
Nevada
Why No Income Tax: Tourism and gambling revenue fund state operations
Effective Property Tax Rate: 0.50% (fourth-lowest nationally)
Sales Tax: 6.85% state (up to 8.375% with local)
Best For: Outdoor enthusiasts, those wanting proximity to California without CA taxes
Population Trend: Steady influx, particularly from California
Nevada offers the best of both worlds: no income tax AND relatively low property taxes. The state's gaming and tourism industries generate substantial revenue, reducing reliance on resident taxation.
Trade-offs: Desert climate, limited water resources, Las Vegas dominates the state economy
Tennessee
Why No Income Tax: Phased out Hall Income Tax (on dividends/interest) completely as of 202
Effective Property Tax Rate: 0.48% (among the lowest)
Sales Tax: 7% state (local additions make it 9.56% combined – second-highest nationally)
Best For: Music lovers, those wanting four seasons with mild winters
Population Trend: Gained 207,000 net residents 2020-2023
Tennessee eliminated its investment income tax just a few years ago, making it fully tax-free. The state compensates with one of the nation's highest sales tax rates, but the overall tax burden remains low for most residents.
Trade-offs: Very high sales tax, occasional severe weather (tornadoes)
Wyoming
Why No Income Tax: Natural resource extraction (coal, oil, gas) funds state budget
Effective Property Tax Rate: 0.55% (very low)
Sales Tax: 5.5% (one of the lowest)
Best For: Outdoor enthusiasts, those wanting low overall tax burden
Population Trend: Slow, steady growth
Wyoming boasts the most taxpayer-friendly environment overall: no income tax, low property tax, low sales tax, and no estate tax. The sparsely populated state can maintain services through mineral extraction taxes.
Trade-offs: Harsh winters, remote location, limited healthcare access in rural areas, small population
Alaska
Why No Income Tax: Oil revenue funds state operations; residents even receive annual dividends
Effective Property Tax Rate: Varies (some areas have none)
Sales Tax: No state sales tax (some localities impose up to 7%)
Best For: Adventurers, those wanting the Permanent Fund Dividend
Unique Benefit: Alaska Permanent Fund pays residents ~$1,000-$2,000 annually
Alaska is unique: no income tax, no state sales tax, AND they pay you to live there through the Permanent Fund Dividend (funded by oil revenue). Large portions of the state have no property tax either due to sparse population.
Trade-offs: Extreme weather, high cost of living (everything must be shipped in), remote location, long winters
South Dakota
Why No Income Tax: Balanced budget, tourism, agriculture
Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.01%
Sales Tax: 4.2% state (6.11% average with local)
Best For: Those wanting small-town America, low cost of living
Tax Competitiveness: Ranks #2 nationally in Tax Foundation's index
South Dakota ranks second only to Wyoming in overall tax competitiveness. The state has no corporate income tax either, making it attractive for businesses and retirees alike.
Trade-offs: Harsh winters, limited cultural amenities, smaller cities
New Hampshire
Why No Income Tax (New): As of January 2025, fully eliminated the 3% tax on dividends/interest
Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.93% (highest among no-income-tax states)
Sales Tax: 0% (no state sales tax – one of only 5 states)
Best For: High earners with investment income, those wanting New England lifestyle
Unique: No income tax AND no sales tax (rare combination)
New Hampshire joined the ranks of income-tax-free states in 2025, eliminating its final 3% tax on investment income. Combined with no sales tax, it offers a unique tax profile. However, property taxes are quite high to compensate.
Trade-offs: Very high property taxes, expensive housing, cold winters
Washington
Why No Income Tax: Sales tax and business taxes fund state operations
Effective Property Tax Rate: 0.76%
Sales Tax: 6.5% state (average 9.38% with local)
Best For: Tech workers, outdoor enthusiasts, those wanting Pacific Northwest lifestyle
Note: 7% capital gains tax applies to investment income over $250,000
Washington technically has a capital gains tax (7% on gains exceeding $250,000 annually), but wages and salaries are not taxed. The state has high sales taxes but moderate property taxes.
Trade-offs: High cost of living (especially Seattle area), rainy weather, capital gains tax for investors
The Hidden Costs: What States Make Up For
States without income tax don't offer services for free – they fund government operations through alternative revenue sources:
Property Taxes
Several no-income-tax states have higher-than-average property taxes:
Texas: 1.47% (6th highest nationally)
New Hampshire: 1.93% (4th highest nationally)
Alaska: Up to 1.22% in some areas
What this means: On a $400,000 home in Texas, you'll pay $5,880 annually in property taxes vs. $2,040 in South Carolina (0.51% rate).
Sales Taxes
High sales taxes are common in income-tax-free states:
Tennessee: 9.56% combined (2nd highest)
Arkansas: 9.46% combined (3rd highest)
Washington: 9.38% combined average
What this means: If you spend $50,000 annually on taxable goods, Tennessee's 9.56% rate costs you $4,780 vs. $2,500 in a 5% state.
Other Taxes
Gas taxes (Washington: 49.4 cents/gallon – among highest)
Sin taxes (beer, cigarettes, alcohol)
Excise taxes
Higher vehicle registration fees
Who Benefits Most From No-Income-Tax States?
Retirees with Substantial Retirement Income
If you're drawing $60,000+ annually from pensions, 401(k)s, and Social Security, states with no income tax can save you $3,000-$10,000 per year.
High Earners
Six-figure earners in high-tax states like California or New York can save $10,000-$30,000+ annually by relocating to a no-income-tax state.
Remote Workers
If your employer is in a high-tax state but you can work anywhere, moving to a tax-free state maximizes your take-home pay without sacrificing your income.
Business Owners and Self-Employed
Many no-income-tax states also have favorable business tax climates (Texas, Florida, Nevada, Wyoming).
Retirees with Investment Income
With no state tax on capital gains, dividends, or interest (except Washington's limited capital gains tax), your investment portfolio stretches further.
Who Should Think Twice?
Low-Income Earners
If you earn under $40,000 annually, you might pay little-to-no state income tax anyway due to standard deductions and credits. Higher sales and property taxes could make no-income-tax states more expensive overall.
Families with School-Age Children
Some no-income-tax states rank lower in education funding. Florida, for example, spends $12,415 per student vs. the national average of $17,277.
Those Who Value Public Services
Less tax revenue can mean:
Fewer social programs
Older infrastructure
Limited public transportation
Strained healthcare systems in rural areas
Homeowners in High-Property-Tax Areas
If you're moving to Texas or New Hampshire, make sure the property tax savings don't erase your income tax savings.
The Great Migration: Americans Are Voting With Their Feet
Recent data shows a clear trend: Americans are fleeing high-tax states for low-tax destinations.
Between April 2020 and June 2023, high-tax states lost 2.8 million net residents to low-tax states – enough to fill every NFL stadium and NBA arena combined.
Top Gainers (No Income Tax):
Florida: +819,000 net residents
Texas: +656,000 net residents
Tennessee: +207,000 net residents
Top Losers (High Income Tax):
California (-1.2 million): 13.3% top rate
New York (-883,000): 10.9% top rate
Illinois: 4.95% flat rate
New Jersey: 10.75% top rate
Even middle-income and low-income Americans are moving from high-tax to low-tax states, suggesting tax climate affects migration patterns across all income levels.
Making Your Decision: Questions to Ask
Before relocating to a no-income-tax state, consider:
What's my total tax burden? Don't just look at income tax – factor in property, sales, and other taxes.
How will my cost of living change? Use cost-of-living calculators to compare housing, healthcare, groceries, and utilities.
What about healthcare? Especially important for retirees. Check availability of quality hospitals and specialists.
Do I want to be there long-term? Consider climate, culture, proximity to family, and lifestyle fit.
What's my income source? W-2 wages benefit most; investment income has different considerations.
Am I retiring or still working? Retirees benefit immediately; workers should consider career opportunities.
The Bottom Line
Living in a state with no income tax can provide substantial financial benefits, particularly for retirees and high earners. Florida and Texas lead the way in population growth for good reason: they offer income-tax-free living in dynamic, growing states with diverse economies.
However, the decision isn't just about taxes. Quality of life, healthcare access, proximity to family, climate preferences, and overall cost of living matter just as much – if not more – than tax savings alone.
The smartest move? Run the numbers for your specific situation. Calculate your total tax burden (income + property + sales taxes), factor in cost of living, and consider lifestyle fit. For many retirees and remote workers, the math clearly favors no-income-tax states. For others, the savings might not justify the trade-offs.
The good news? In 2025, you have nine excellent options to explore – each with its own unique benefits and character. Whether you're drawn to Florida's beaches, Texas's cities, Tennessee's music scene, or Wyoming's mountains, you can find a tax-free state that fits your vision of retirement or remote work lifestyle.
