9 States With No Income Tax in 2025

When planning retirement or considering a move to maximize take-home income, state income tax becomes a crucial factor in your financial equation. While the federal government will still take its share, living in one of the nine states with no income tax can save you thousands, or even tens of thousands, of dollars annually.

But is moving to a tax-free state always the best financial decision?

This comprehensive guide examines all nine states with no income tax, the trade-offs you need to consider, and how to determine which option is best for your situation.