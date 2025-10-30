Brampton taxes: everything you need to know

One of the most common questions is how much are property taxes in Brampton? The exact amount depends heavily on your property’s assessed value and the tax rate, but we can look at averages and examples.

In 2024, the average homeowner in Brampton paid over CAD 11,000 in property taxes, due partly to a 6.5% increase in the combined municipal and regional rates.Homes valued over $1 million incurred taxes of about $11,069, while properties priced over $750,000 saw taxes around $8,301, and homes over $500,000 paid roughly $5,534.

Another source showed typical Brampton tax burden is about $10,674 for the average home, with a property tax rate just over 0.98%.In 2025, an expected increase of ~8.4% was announced (2.9% from City portion + 5.5% from Region) which would translate to about an extra $321 annually for a typical home.

If you multiply your home’s assessed value (from MPAC) by the total tax rate (municipal + regional + education), you get your annual property tax.For example, in prior years, tax rates for residential properties ranged around 1.10% total (0.525060% municipal + 0.522584% regional + 0.153000% for education) though rates shift year over year.

So, while there’s no single flat answer to how much are property taxes in Brampton, the ballpark for many single-family homes lies in the range of CAD 8,000 to CAD 12,000, depending on value, location, and changes in rates.