Cost of Living in Kelowna, BC: A Complete Guide for 2025

Kelowna, British Columbia, nestled in the heart of the Okanagan Valley, is a city known for its stunning natural beauty, booming tech sector, vibrant cultural scene, and laid-back lifestyle. With picturesque lakes, vineyards, and mountain ranges as its backdrop, it's no surprise that Kelowna has become a top destination for individuals and families looking to relocate within Canada.

Whether you're a student, a young professional, a retiree, or a family looking for a fresh start, this comprehensive moving to Kelowna guide will break down everything you need to know about the Kelowna cost of living 2025 so you can make informed financial decisions before making the move.