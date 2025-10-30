From Classic Jackets to Modern Prints: The Revival of Personalized Streetwear

The varsity jacket, also known as the letterman jacket, has been around for over a century. It started at Harvard University in the 1800s, where athletes wore them to show team pride. Over time, the look spread beyond sports and became a fashion favorite — worn by everyone from rock stars to designers.

But what really helped the varsity jacket make its way into streetwear was its versatility. In the late 20th century, hip-hop artists, skateboarders, and urban fashion icons adopted the jacket as a symbol of cool confidence. It blended effortlessly with sneakers, graphic tees, and denim — the core elements of street style. What once belonged to athletes suddenly became a must-have for anyone looking to stand out.

Today, the varsity jacket is back, and it’s cooler than ever. But now it’s not just about representing a school or team — it’s about representing you.