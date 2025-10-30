From Fresh to Dormant: How Long Do Weed Seeds Last?

Cannabis seeds represent the genetic foundation of every successful cultivation project, whether you're a home grower starting your first plant or a commercial producer managing thousands of specimens.

How long cannabis seeds last depends on multiple interconnected factors, from their initial genetic quality to the environmental conditions they encounter during storage. Understanding these variables empowers growers to make informed decisions about seed purchases, storage investments, and cultivation timing.

This comprehensive guide explores the science behind seed viability, practical storage solutions, and proven methods for testing seed quality, ensuring you maximize both the lifespan and success rate of your cannabis genetics.