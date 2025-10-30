How to Maintain Your Clear Polycarbonate Roof Sheets

Your polycarbonate sheets face constant exposure to rain, dust, pollen, and even bird droppings, so dirt can build up quickly. If left uncleaned, this can block light and may even cause staining over time.

Regular cleaning with warm water and a mild detergent will keep the surface clear without harming the protective coatings. However, you should avoid harsh solvents or abrasive cleaners, as they can scratch the panels and shorten their lifespan.

When rinsing, always use clean water and a soft sponge or cloth. A gentle approach works best, as hard brushes or pressure washers can leave marks. By making this a regular habit, you’ll keep the roof looking bright and performing at its best.