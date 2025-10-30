Kasdyn Click Takes on Beverly Hills: A Lox Sandwich, Urth Caffé, and a Slice of California Living
This weekend, journalist Kasdyn Click found himself in the heart of Beverly Hills — where sunshine meets sophistication — and at a café that has become something of an institution: Urth Caffé. Known for its organic coffee, celebrity sightings, and all-day brunch menu, Urth also serves something that caught Kasdyn’s eye (and appetite): the Lox Sandwich.
Q&A: Kasdyn Click on Lox, Lifestyle, and Living in L.A.
Resident.com: Kasdyn, what did you think of the Lox Sandwich? We don’t want to know — we need to know!
Kasdyn Click: (laughs) Okay, okay, okay — yes, the Lox Sandwich was good. It was actually epic! You build it yourself, which adds a fun, personal touch. The ingredients were fresh, and the presentation was clean — classic Urth Caffé style.
Resident.com: How does it compare to the legendary New York lox standard?
Kasdyn: Price point? Not bad — surprisingly reasonable for Beverly Hills. It’s not exactly a New York deli vibe, but it’s got that SoCal twist: sunshine, a patio, and oat milk lattes. (smiles)
Resident.com: And Beverly Hills itself — what’s the vibe?
Kasdyn: Honestly? I like this area. It feels safe, there’s low crime, and the people are cool. It’s also close enough to the ocean that you can feel the breeze, but still right in the middle of the energy. It’s a nice blend — very livable.
Resident.com: So is it like Hayfields in New York?
Kasdyn: Nope — totally different energy. Hayfields is its own kind of magic. For those curious, you can read about what a lox sandwich and what Hayfields it.
California Cool Meets City Soul
The Urth Caffé experience captures what many people love about Los Angeles living — a mix of creativity, casual luxury, and culture. Whether you’re sipping espresso among palm trees or taking a morning stroll through Beverly Drive, there’s a sense that life here runs on a relaxed rhythm.
For anyone considering a move to the West Hollywood or Beverly Hills area, this is the kind of everyday charm that wins people over — safe streets, social energy, and endless sunshine. You’re not just eating a sandwich; you’re tasting a little slice of the L.A. lifestyle.
Inspiration takeaway:
Whether you’re a New Yorker searching for a slower pace or a local rediscovering your own backyard, Beverly Hills offers that rare blend of comfort and excitement. And as Kasdyn Click can confirm — sometimes, all it takes is a good lox sandwich to remind you that life’s best moments are made of simple pleasures.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.