The Designer's Guide to Receiving High-End Furniture: What to Expect from Delivery to Installation

When the custom sofa clears production. When the marble dining table finally ships. When the rug you waited twelve weeks for is rolling down the highway. That’s the moment your project stops living in a presentation deck and starts stepping into the real world.

Receiving high-end furniture is thrilling, but it’s also a small logistical ballet. There are drivers, dispatchers, warehouses, elevators, insurance certificates, installers, crates, blankets, pads, corner guards, and a punch list that will absolutely save your day.

This guide walks you through the entire journey, from pre-delivery planning to the final client walkthrough, so you can control the experience, protect every piece, and keep your timeline (and sanity) intact.