Unpacking Cannabis: Health Benefits, Risks, and the Local Landscape

Cannabis has some therapeutic potential, but it also has some risks, and it's important to know these risks in order to use it safely. The risks can be different depending on how often you use it, how strong the product is, how you take it, and how vulnerable you are.



Psychoactive Effects and Impairment: THC is the main psychoactive part of marijuana, and it makes people feel happy, changes their perception, makes them less coordinated, and slows their reaction time. This impairment presents considerable dangers, especially while driving or using machinery.



Mental Health Issues: Cannabis use, especially high-potency THC, has been linked to a higher risk of developing or making worse mental health problems like anxiety, panic attacks, depression, and psychosis (especially schizophrenia). This is especially true for teenagers and people who are already prone to mental health problems.



Respiratory Problems: Like tobacco, smoking cannabis can irritate the lungs and cause a chronic cough, bronchitis, and more mucus. The long-term effects of cannabis on lung cancer are still up for debate and not as clear as those of tobacco. However, it can hurt your respiratory health.



Addiction and Dependence: Using cannabis a lot and on a regular basis can lead to cannabis use disorder, which is when you become dependent on it and have withdrawal symptoms like irritability, trouble sleeping, and cravings when you try to stop.



Cognitive Impairment: Long-term, heavy use of cannabis, especially during the teenage years when the brain is still growing, can cause small but lasting problems with memory, attention, and learning.



Effects on the heart: Cannabis can temporarily raise heart rate and blood pressure, which could be dangerous for people who already have heart problems.



Cannabis can interact with a number of drugs, changing how they work and possibly causing bad effects.



If you're worried about the psychoactive effects of cannabis, you should choose products with less THC and more CBD. You should also avoid driving while impaired and talk to a doctor if you're using cannabis for medical reasons or taking other medications. The legal and regulated cannabis market wants to give customers information about the potency and composition of the products so they can make safer choices.