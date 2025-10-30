What Can You Do When Your Conviction or Sentence Feels Unjust?

If you and your attorney have identified strong legal mistakes in your case, the next step is filing an appeal. Appeals are not details or the introduction of new evidence. Instead, the inquiry relates to whether there were procedural or legal errors that might misplace the verdict.

An appellate court reviews lower court proceedings in order to determine that the law has been applied correctly and justly. This distinguishes the trial court vs appellate court. The trial court finds facts, while the appellate court checks the application of law during the trial process.

Most jurisdictions have stringent deadlines, usually from 30 to 60 days for an appeal to be filed, depending on the situation. Failure to file within that time period usually renders any attempt at appellate relief quite difficult or downright impossible.

Working with an attorney who has experience with appellate practice is also very important because this area of law involves quite a different skill set than trial defense. It needs expertise in written advocacy and case law interpretation.