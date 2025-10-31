7 Tips for Choosing Cabinet Handles That Transform Your Space
It might surprise you, but cabinet handles have the power to transform an entire room. They’re a small detail, but the right ones can make your cabinets more modern and stylish. On the other hand, bad-fitting handles can make a stunning space seem clumsy or dated. With just a few pointers, you can opt for handles that elevate the design and transform your cabinets into a standout feature of the room.
1. Match Handles to the Room Style
Always remember that if you have a modern kitchen, go for sleek and simple handles in general. They make them look modern and fresh. Classic or ornate handles can bring charm and style to a more traditional room. Think of what you want the room to feel like, and then choose the handles that would carry through. When handles cohere with the style of a place, nothing is harsh or brought in at random.
2. Get the Size Right
Using overly small handles may feel awkward and be uncomfortable to use. While handles that are too big can overpower the cabinet and just look wrong. Take five minutes to measure your cabinet doors and drawers before you decide. Handles should be weighted and look as though they belong. The rounds have to feel as good as they look because you’ll be using these every day.
3. Think About the Material
Handles are available in an array of materials: brass, stainless steel, wood and aluminium. Brass reads warm and luxurious; stainless steel, cold and modern. Wood can contribute an earthy, natural-looking feel to the space. Lightweight and strong, aluminium is another strong hardware option. Consider other fixtures in the room when choosing, and select a handle material that naturally fits in.
4. Choose the Right Finish and Colour
Polished handles feel shiny, brushed finishes are soft and subtle to the touch, and matte finishes create a modern look. Black, gold and other neutral colours tend to look great just about anywhere; coloured handles allow you to inject personality or a pop of contrast. Consider how your handle finish will appear alongside your cabinets and neighbouring decor; it's all a matter of harmony, not clash.
5. Make Comfort a Priority
Take note that good handles are not just for show; they should feel good in your hand. If you like a rounded handle, they’ll be soft in your hand, and if you prefer an angled handle, they will help anchor themselves in your palm. Some handles work well for takes; others are practical for bigger drawers. Picking up a handle that is comfortable to hold on an everyday basis makes a difference in ease of use.
6. Balance Function with Style
Make sure handles are positioned in spots that make opening doors and drawers simple. For bigger drawers, look for handles that allow two-handed use if needed. Combining style with function ensures your cabinets work well, too. No one wants a beautiful handle that’s awkward to pull or slows down.
7. Keep the Look Consistent
Featuring the same style and material with an identical finish, the room maintains its polished look. If you want to have some fun with it, A little variation can add character, but too many different handles may make the design feel chaotic. Balance it right, and your cabinets will feel cohesive and deliberate.
Why Should You Buy Cabinet Handles?
Cabinet handles are small details that make a big impact, but the right handles can lift the entire room, enhance usability, and even leave your space with personality. Spend a little bit of time and energy looking at handle options, and give some thought to how they’ll look with your cabinets. With the right pick, even basic cabinets can feel cool and fashionable, adding a sense of sophistication to your space.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.