Air duct cleaning is an essential service for maintaining a clean and healthy indoor environment.

Over time, dust, allergens, pet dander, and other debris can accumulate in your HVAC system, affecting air quality and system efficiency.

If you're considering having your ducts cleaned, you may be wondering, "How much does duct cleaning cost?"

The price for this service varies based on factors like home size, duct complexity, and your geographic location.

In this article, we will explore the average cost to clean air ducts, factors that influence pricing, and what you can expect to pay.