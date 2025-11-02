Transform Your Bathroom into a Health-Focused Haven With a Few Changes

To start, you need to ensure that your loo has the right airflow. Canberra has sharp weather with moist winters and super-humid summers. This wet and sticky climate is the home for mould and mildew to multiply. They may seem small, but can really mess up your respiratory health, if you leave the space unattended for long.

Talk to your contractor about the different ventilation options available according to the size and structure of your bathroom. While there are many options like exhaust fans, vents, and windows to eliminate stale air from the space, it is about finding the most suitable one.

For instance, a large exhaust may not be a convenient choice for a smaller bathroom, and a skylight window may not be a choice for people living in an apartment.

Most professional bathroom renovation specialists in the ACT also suggest their clients use humidity sensors; these are pretty smart devices that turn on your exhaust when your bathroom starts getting a bit too damp.