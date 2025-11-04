How to Choose the Right TN Visa Expert: Key Questions to Ask Before Hiring

#1. How much experience do you have with TN visas specifically?

Immigration law is broad, and the TN visa has its own quirks—that’s why you want someone who’s not just an immigration generalist, but who actually knows the ins and outs of TN applications. Ask for a rough number (“I’ve handled about 50 TN cases in the last two years”).

#2. Can you walk me through the TN visa process from start to finish?

A good pro should be able to lay out the steps clearly, without drowning you in jargon. This shows they know their stuff and can communicate well—key for keeping you in the loop!

#3. What documents and information will you need from me?

This helps you prep, and also lets you see if they’re organized and systematic. Vague or incomplete answers could be a red flag.

#4. What are the most common challenges or pitfalls for first-time applicants, and how do you help clients overcome them?

Their answer will reveal how proactive and experienced they are. You want someone who’s seen it all and knows how to handle hiccups.

#5. How do you keep clients updated throughout the process?

Communication is huge. Will they email, call, use a portal? Clear updates mean less stress for you.

#6. What are your fees, and what do they include?

Transparency about money is non-negotiable. You want to avoid surprise costs. Are fees flat-rate or hourly? Do they charge for follow-up questions?

#7. What is your success rate for TN visa applications?

While no one can guarantee approval, a solid track record is reassuring. How do they define and track “success”?

#8. Do you have references or reviews from past TN visa clients?

Testimonials can give real-world insight into their style and effectiveness—look for patterns—do people mention clear communication, calm guidance, or problem-solving?

#9. What happens if my application is denied or delayed?

You want to know if they’ll stick with you, help with appeals or re-applications, and how they handle bumps in the road.

#10. How do you stay up to date with the latest changes in immigration law?

Laws and procedures change—you want someone who’s plugged in and always learning.