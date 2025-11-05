The Stars, the Swipe, and Everything in Between

You know that friend who rolls their eyes every time someone mentions Mercury retrograde – and then later texts you, «Wait, is that why my emails keep disappearing?» Yeah, that’s the vibe of our generation. We’re skeptical but curious. We’ll laugh at Co-Star notifications while secretly checking them before every date.

Astrology used to be this niche thing – like yoga before everyone started doing it for the cute leggings. Now, it’s basically social currency. You meet someone new, and before you even get their last name, you’re like, «What’s your sign?» It’s not small talk anymore – it’s a soft launch for emotional disclosure.

Because here’s the thing: astrology gives us language for our chaos. It’s not about predicting the future; it’s about articulating who we are. Maybe that’s why we can’t get enough of it. In a world where everyone’s reinventing themselves every few months, a birth chart feels like the only consistent thing left.